Saie Tamhankar Makes Jaws Drop In Black Saree, Flaunting Her Curves

Saie Tamhankar set the fashion bar ablaze with her timeless traditional style, showcasing her desi avatar. Celebrating the Makar Sankranti festive occasion, Saie opts for a six-yard elegance but in a trendy way that left us spellbound. In contrast, her designer blouse was an absolute show stealer. Let’s dive into her full look.

Saie Tamhankar’s Black Saree Look

Making heads turn with her glamour, Saie Tamhankar wore a simple black saree crafted with beautiful threadwork around the borders. She pairs this six-yard elegance with the stunning blouse featuring a low v-neckline while the intricate threadwork grabs attention. The sleeveless pattern with the open black increases the glamour quotient. But wait, that’s not all! The small details all over the saree complement her appearance.

To sass up her black saree look, Saie Tamhankar chose emerald earrings to match her attire. At the same time, her smokey eye makeup enhances her beautiful eyes. The shiny cheeks with the dewy base give her an edgy appearance. The rosy pink lips uplift her charm. While the black bindi effortlessly makes her look wow. In the pictures, she strikes a pose flaunting her curves that makes fans’ jaws drop and leaves many spellbound. Saie Tamhankar knows how to grab attention with her ethnicity and make fans swoon.

