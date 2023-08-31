Movies | Celebrities

Saie Tamhankar raises sensuality bar in backless floral pink ensemble, see pics

Saie Tamhankar recently set the fashion world abuzz as she graced an event in a breathtaking pink floral bodycon outfit. The backless design of the dress not only showcased her style but also elevated the sensuality quotient of her look, leaving onlookers mesmerized

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
31 Aug,2023 19:00:25
Saie Tamhankar raises sensuality bar in backless floral pink ensemble, see pics 847444

Marathi actress Saie Tamhankar recently set the fashion world abuzz as she graced an event in a breathtaking pink floral bodycon outfit. The backless design of the dress not only showcased her style but also elevated the sensuality quotient of her look, leaving onlookers mesmerized. Saie’s long wavy brown hair cascaded gracefully down her back, adding an element of natural beauty and charm.

Her makeup was on point, with a focus on creating a dewy-eyed look that perfectly highlighted her expressive eyes. Her cheeks were delicately accentuated, giving her a fresh and radiant appearance, and her lips sported a lovely shade of pink that added a playful touch to her overall appeal. To complete her ensemble, Saie chose to adorn herself with a chic silver chain, which added a subtle yet elegant finish to her outfit.

Have a look-

Saie Tamhankar raises sensuality bar in backless floral pink ensemble, see pics 847445

Saie Tamhankar raises sensuality bar in backless floral pink ensemble, see pics 847446

Saie Tamhankar raises sensuality bar in backless floral pink ensemble, see pics 847448

Saie Tamhankar raises sensuality bar in backless floral pink ensemble, see pics 847449

Saie Tamhankar’s career in the Marathi film industry has been nothing short of remarkable. She has graced the silver screen in numerous hit movies, including “Duniyadari,” a coming-of-age drama that resonated with audiences, “Mitwaa,” a romantic blockbuster, and “Classmates,” a film that showcased her versatility as an actress. Saie’s dedication to her craft, along with her captivating presence, has endeared her to fans and critics alike, cementing her status as one of Marathi cinema’s most celebrated talents. Her work continues to shine brightly, and audiences eagerly anticipate her future projects as she continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Saie Tamhankar Epitomises 'Indian Nari' In Beige Silk Saree; See Pics 843128
Saie Tamhankar Epitomises ‘Indian Nari’ In Beige Silk Saree; See Pics
Saie Tamhankar Embodies Glamour In Purple High Neck Top And Skirt 839353
Saie Tamhankar Embodies Glamour In Purple High Neck Top And Skirt
Saie Tamhankar Turns Classy In Neon Fringy Pantsuit 833374
Saie Tamhankar Turns Classy In Neon Fringy Pantsuit
Saie Tamhankar Can't Get Over Vacation Hangover; See Pics 823927
Saie Tamhankar Can’t Get Over Vacation Hangover; See Pics
Saie Tamhankar Congratulates Director Sameer Vidwans For Satyaprem Ki Katha 822376
Saie Tamhankar Congratulates Director Sameer Vidwans For Satyaprem Ki Katha
Saie Tamhankar's Birthday Dump Is A Must See! 820814
Saie Tamhankar’s Birthday Dump Is A Must See!

Latest Stories

Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics 847604
Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics 847464
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses 847619
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse 847453
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It 847627
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone 847673
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone
Read Latest News