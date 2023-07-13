Saie Tamhankar Turns Classy In Neon Fringy Pantsuit

Saie Tamhankar is a beautiful, talented, enthusiastic, and hard-working Hindi and Marathi cinema artist. She is known for her acting prowess on screen, which also helped her to gather several accolades. In contrast, her fashion is the other thing that keeps her on the timeline regularly. Today she flaunted her classy vibes in the latest Instagram dump.

Saie Tamhankar’s New Neon Pantsuit Look

The Marathi mulgi turned classy in her latest Instagram photos. She wore a neon pantsuit which included a blazer with fringy details around the palm of the sleeves, and high-waist pants with fringy details around the anklets. Also, the long pink tails on both sides of the blazer looked unique. She looked classy, posing in the tailored outfit.

On the other hand, she added a sparkling look by contrasting rosy makeup with eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and lips. Her sleek hairstyle and strappy heels rounded her appearance. Her fierce attitude and body posture exuded her classy, bossy, and captivating style.

Saie Tamhankar is undoubtedly a heartthrob with millions of fans. She makes sure to treat her viewers with something new and unexpected every time she shares her photos on her social media handle. She has been featured in films like Mimi, Hunter, India Lockdown, Tu Hi Re, Classmates, Girlfriend, and many others.

