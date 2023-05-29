Saie Tamhankar Turns Diva In Organza Saree; See Pics Now

The gorgeous Saie Tamhankar is a famous star in Hindi and Marathi cinema. She has carved her niche in the industry. She regularly treats her fans with something new. She has an impeccable fashion sense that keeps her fans engaged with her. Her style has made her one of the most awaited stars on the red carpet of events, functions, parties, etc. It’s always a pleasure to witness her fashion moment in unique and captivating ways. And yet again, a new gorgeous ethnic style is going viral. Let’s check out.

Saie Tamhankar, in the latest shared pictures, wore a blue low-neckline embroidered blouse paired with a matching organza saree like a princess. The actress styled her appearance in long earrings; her dewy makeup, beautiful smokey eyes, and sleek hairstyle uplifted her look. Throughout her photo shoot, she flaunted her gorgeousness in the pictures.

Saie Tamhankar Social Media

The Marathi diva is trendy online and enjoys a significant fandom on her Instagram account, with 3.4 million followers. Her constant sharing of pictures, updates, and information has kept the audience hooked with them. Apart from that, she has worked in many films like Mimi, Hunter, India Lockdown, Tu Hi Re, Classmates, Dhurala, Girlfriend, Pyaar Vali Love Story, Vazandar, and many others.

