ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Saie Tamhankar Turns Diva In Organza Saree; See Pics Now

Saie Tamhankar is a famous actress in Marathi cinema. The latest viral pictures on the internet treated her fans with her stunning looks. Check out the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 May,2023 21:05:47
Saie Tamhankar Turns Diva In Organza Saree; See Pics Now

The gorgeous Saie Tamhankar is a famous star in Hindi and Marathi cinema. She has carved her niche in the industry. She regularly treats her fans with something new. She has an impeccable fashion sense that keeps her fans engaged with her. Her style has made her one of the most awaited stars on the red carpet of events, functions, parties, etc. It’s always a pleasure to witness her fashion moment in unique and captivating ways. And yet again, a new gorgeous ethnic style is going viral. Let’s check out.

Saie Tamhankar, in the latest shared pictures, wore a blue low-neckline embroidered blouse paired with a matching organza saree like a princess. The actress styled her appearance in long earrings; her dewy makeup, beautiful smokey eyes, and sleek hairstyle uplifted her look. Throughout her photo shoot, she flaunted her gorgeousness in the pictures.

Saie Tamhankar Turns Diva In Organza Saree; See Pics Now 811105

Saie Tamhankar Turns Diva In Organza Saree; See Pics Now 811106

Saie Tamhankar Turns Diva In Organza Saree; See Pics Now 811107

Saie Tamhankar Social Media

The Marathi diva is trendy online and enjoys a significant fandom on her Instagram account, with 3.4 million followers. Her constant sharing of pictures, updates, and information has kept the audience hooked with them. Apart from that, she has worked in many films like Mimi, Hunter, India Lockdown, Tu Hi Re, Classmates, Dhurala, Girlfriend, Pyaar Vali Love Story, Vazandar, and many others.

Did you like Saie Tamhankar’s new look in an organza saree? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
From Amruta Khanvilkar, Saie Tamhankar To Madhuri Dixit Nene, Gorgeous Celebs Wear Traditional Maharashtrian Sarees This Festive Season
From Amruta Khanvilkar, Saie Tamhankar To Madhuri Dixit Nene, Gorgeous Celebs Wear Traditional Maharashtrian Sarees This Festive Season
Saie Tamhankar, Ananya Panday, And Akshay Kumar Perform Durga Puja Together, Celebrating Navratri Festival
Saie Tamhankar, Ananya Panday, And Akshay Kumar Perform Durga Puja Together, Celebrating Navratri Festival
Saie Tamhankar reveals her digital debut with ZEE5
Saie Tamhankar reveals her digital debut with ZEE5
Latest Stories
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (22 - 28 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (22 - 28 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
“This brings me and the entire team so much joy,” Alia Bhatt on bagging award for Gangubai Kathiawadi at IIFA
“This brings me and the entire team so much joy,” Alia Bhatt on bagging award for Gangubai Kathiawadi at IIFA
Kajal Raghwani Goes Classy In Trench Coat; See Pic
Kajal Raghwani Goes Classy In Trench Coat; See Pic
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj breaks Priya’s heart
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj breaks Priya’s heart
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal spoiler: Armaan to KILL Eisha?
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal spoiler: Armaan to KILL Eisha?
Palak Tiwari raises heat in yellow tube top and white pant, check photos
Palak Tiwari raises heat in yellow tube top and white pant, check photos
Read Latest News