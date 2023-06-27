Saie Tamhankar's Birthday Dump Is A Must See!

Saie Tamhankar is a renowned name in the entertainment business. She is known for her performance prominently in Marathi and Hindi cinema. Her social media performance has created an impact on the audience. The diva celebrated her birthday on 25th June. And now the diva shared her birthday pictures on her account. Let’s check it out.

Saie Tamhankar Birthday Dump

The beautiful diva shared a picture on her account from her birthday. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a printed peach corset top with long sleeves and tailored loose pants with white sneakers. A stylish white bag rounded her look. She styled her look with minimal makeup, half tied hairstyle, and earrings that elevated her look. She captioned her post, “Birthday Dump!”

Throughout the pictures, she posed, flaunting her sassy vibes. Her style has always been the talk of the town. The actress chose a comfy and classy fit for her birthday, which suited her personality.

The actress is currently enjoying her vacation in Spain. The pictures from her vacation went viral in no time. She is known to captivate her fans through her social media dump. Saie has appeared in many hit films, for example, Mimi.

Did you like Saie Tamhankar’s birthday look in a simple yet attractive style? Share with us in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com.