ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Saie Tamhankar's Birthday Dump Is A Must See!

Saie Tamhankar is a famous actress in the Marathi and Hindi entertainment business. Her latest Instagram dump is must see; check it out in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jun,2023 21:09:20
Saie Tamhankar's Birthday Dump Is A Must See!

Saie Tamhankar is a renowned name in the entertainment business. She is known for her performance prominently in Marathi and Hindi cinema. Her social media performance has created an impact on the audience. The diva celebrated her birthday on 25th June. And now the diva shared her birthday pictures on her account. Let’s check it out.

Saie Tamhankar Birthday Dump

The beautiful diva shared a picture on her account from her birthday. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a printed peach corset top with long sleeves and tailored loose pants with white sneakers. A stylish white bag rounded her look. She styled her look with minimal makeup, half tied hairstyle, and earrings that elevated her look. She captioned her post, “Birthday Dump!”

Throughout the pictures, she posed, flaunting her sassy vibes. Her style has always been the talk of the town. The actress chose a comfy and classy fit for her birthday, which suited her personality.

Saie Tamhankar's Birthday Dump Is A Must See! 820805

Saie Tamhankar's Birthday Dump Is A Must See! 820806

Saie Tamhankar's Birthday Dump Is A Must See! 820807

Saie Tamhankar's Birthday Dump Is A Must See! 820808

Saie Tamhankar's Birthday Dump Is A Must See! 820809

Saie Tamhankar's Birthday Dump Is A Must See! 820810

Saie Tamhankar's Birthday Dump Is A Must See! 820811

Saie Tamhankar's Birthday Dump Is A Must See! 820812

Saie Tamhankar's Birthday Dump Is A Must See! 820813

The actress is currently enjoying her vacation in Spain. The pictures from her vacation went viral in no time. She is known to captivate her fans through her social media dump. Saie has appeared in many hit films, for example, Mimi.

Did you like Saie Tamhankar’s birthday look in a simple yet attractive style? Share with us in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Vacation Diaries: Saie Tamhankar’s Quirkiness In Spain
Vacation Diaries: Saie Tamhankar’s Quirkiness In Spain
Saie Tamhankar Goes Regal In Black Salwar Suit; See Pics
Saie Tamhankar Goes Regal In Black Salwar Suit; See Pics
Saie Tamhankar Turns Diva In Organza Saree; See Pics Now
Saie Tamhankar Turns Diva In Organza Saree; See Pics Now
From Amruta Khanvilkar, Saie Tamhankar To Madhuri Dixit Nene, Gorgeous Celebs Wear Traditional Maharashtrian Sarees This Festive Season
From Amruta Khanvilkar, Saie Tamhankar To Madhuri Dixit Nene, Gorgeous Celebs Wear Traditional Maharashtrian Sarees This Festive Season
Saie Tamhankar, Ananya Panday, And Akshay Kumar Perform Durga Puja Together, Celebrating Navratri Festival
Saie Tamhankar, Ananya Panday, And Akshay Kumar Perform Durga Puja Together, Celebrating Navratri Festival
Saie Tamhankar reveals her digital debut with ZEE5
Saie Tamhankar reveals her digital debut with ZEE5
Latest Stories
Find Out: What Makes Akshara Singh Smile More?
Find Out: What Makes Akshara Singh Smile More?
Munawar Faruqui’s Swanky Look Is Making Fans Awestruck
Munawar Faruqui’s Swanky Look Is Making Fans Awestruck
Shruti Haasan Revisits Her Old Twenties Song, A Special Person Helped Her With Lyrics
Shruti Haasan Revisits Her Old Twenties Song, A Special Person Helped Her With Lyrics
Mrunal Thakur and Tamannaah Bhatia pull hilarity ahead of Lust Stories 2 release, watch
Mrunal Thakur and Tamannaah Bhatia pull hilarity ahead of Lust Stories 2 release, watch
Tara Sutaria’s Black And White Glow Avatar Is Too Hot To Handle
Tara Sutaria’s Black And White Glow Avatar Is Too Hot To Handle
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actor Neil Bhatt Shoots Important Sequence Despite In High Fever!
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actor Neil Bhatt Shoots Important Sequence Despite In High Fever!
Read Latest News