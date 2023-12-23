Saie Tamhankar’s Glittery Crop Top With Flared Denim Pant Is Perfect Party Pick

Saie Tamhankar is the most talented, gorgeous, and hard-working actress in the entertainment world. With her on-screen stints, she has garnered attention and love from the audience as well as the critics. Well, that’s not only the thing that keeps her buzz but also her fashion, which serves goals for fans. And her latest look seems perfect for a Party night. Take a closer look below.

Saie Tamhankar’s Party Look

Rock the comfort look like Saie Tamhankar in her latest appearance. The diva shows her top-notch fashion sense as she dons a glittery silver crop top with slip sleeves accentuating her beautiful shoulders. It looks trendy and attractive, paired with high waist flared denim jeans embellished with silver flowers. With this look, Saie balances style and comfort effortlessly.

How to style?

The actress creates a mesmerizing glimpse with the diamond-embellished hoop earrings. Saie opts for a mid-part clean, combed high ponytail. Her bold eyeliner, shiny golden cheeks, and nude lips complement her appearance. With the shimmery pencil heels, she adds an extra dose of sophistication. Throughout the striking pictures, Saie Tamhankar flaunts her bold and charismatic avatar. All these qualities make this look a good choice for a night party.

So, what are your views? Let us know in the comments box below.