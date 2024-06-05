Sailing Knots To Makeup Fun: Priyanka Chopra Share Adorable On-Set Playing Moments Of Malti-Marie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the global superstar, never fails to charm her fans with glimpses of her personal life, especially when it involves her adorable daughter, Malti Marie. The actress always spends quality time with her daughter. This time, the actress took her daughter with her to the shoot location for her upcoming film “The Bluff.” Recently, Priyanka shared some heartwarming on-set moments, showcasing Malti Marie’s playful side. Here’s a peek into their fun-filled, on-set adventures.

Priyanka Chopra Captures Cute Moments Of Her Daughter Malti Marie-

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress shared cute moments of her daughter Malti Marie. In the first picture, the actress shared a picture of doing makeup on a dummy face. And captioned it, “When mm is in the HMU trailer.” In the second picture, Malti Marie is seen holding a hairbrush and looking closely at it. In the third picture, the cute toddler is seen playing with a beige-colored rope while sitting on the floor, and the actress takes a candid picture of a cute baby. She captioned her post, “Practicing her sailing knots.

In the last picture, the actress is seen holding a dummy face with a sweet smile on her face as she continues to play with her dummy. She captured a cute candid picture showcasing a mother-daughter duo moment. She captioned it, “I think “Diane” is coming home with us,” with a smiley face emoji.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s recent shares of on-set moments with Malti Marie are a heartwarming reminder of the joys of motherhood and the preciousness of everyday moments. These moments are not just for her, but also for her fans, who are an integral part of her journey.

On Work Front-

The actress is busy shooting her upcoming Hollywood film ‘The Bluff ‘, a thrilling action-packed drama, and in the middle whenever she gets time, she spends time with her daughter Malti Marie.