Salman Khan is one of the biggest and most loved superstars that we have in the country. The man has been truly winning hearts of one and all with his charm and presence since the very beginning of the 80s and 90s decade and with every passing year, he’s only gotten bigger and better with his stardom and fan following. The man has got it all in him to become a special favourite of the masses and well, that’s why, even today, anything and everything that he does becomes a huge rage and a sensation for real. Over the years, Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan has had many popular chartbusters and well, talking about that, the song ‘Character Dheela’ from the movie ‘Ready’ has to be one of his best.

Well, one of the modern-day young stars and individuals aka Kartik Aaryan who’s himself a huge fan of Salman Khan decided to pay a fitting tribute to Bhaijaan by coming up with his own version of ‘Character Dheela’ in his upcoming movie ‘Shehzada’. The movie is all set to release in cinemas on 17th February, 2023 and well, we are super excited for the same. The song ‘Character Dheela’ from Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is finally out and guess what folks? Even Salman Khan himself decided to extend his support to Kartik Aaryan for the same. He took to social media to wish Kartik Aaryan and well, we are loving it. See the video below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and supremely entertaining, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Great gesture indeed by Bhaijaan. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com