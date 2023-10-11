Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ablaze Internet In Pink Satin Saree, Flaunts Jaw-dropping Curves

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wardrobe collection has classic and timeless outfits. Her exquisite taste in fashion often shines bright with her ethereal traditional outfit choices. Samantha has the hack to pull off every look with the best. And this time, she has left the internet ablaze with her pink satin saree style. Let’s take a look.

Samantha’s Pink Saree Look.

Reviving the Barbiecore trend, Samantha Ruth Prabhu adds a desi look in the elegant six-yard satin saree. One of her stand-out looks features a monochrome glam. She pairs the strappy-sleeved bustier blouse with the stunning saree, creating a fashion goal that is nothing short of steal-worthy.

But wait, there is more! The floor-sweeping cape adds to her overall charm. In this gorgeous desi Barbie glam, Samantha flaunts her picturesque curves in the photos as she poses for the photoshoot.

Her sensuous avatar in the satin saree has left the internet ablaze. A user wrote, “You are just stunning.” The second wrote, “Barbie girl will die when she saw it, Sam always on.” “The word hotness is born after seeing you,” the third commented.

What is your reaction to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new look? Let us know in the comments box.