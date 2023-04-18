Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. When it comes to delivering powerpacked performance-oriented roles, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is better than almost anyone in the business. In the past, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has done good quality work in the South regional entertainment industry and now, she’s all set to rock B-Town slowly and steadily with her amazing presence. As far as work in the Hindi film industry is concerned, things started for her for the first time after The Family Man 2. Her character of Raji won hearts everywhere. After that, there was Pushpa’s ‘Oo Antava’ that gave her Pan-India fandom and popularity.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a cryptic note on karma and revenge:

In her latest social media post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen relaxing inside her car while simultaneously sharing a cryptic note on karma and revenge. In her post, she captioned it saying,

Karmanaye vadhika raste

Ma phaleshu kadachana

Ma karma phala he tur bhuh

Ma te sangotsva karmani

Work Front:

As far as professional work is concerned ladies and gentlemen, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kushi movie alongside Vijay Deverakonda.