Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been a part of the South regional entertainment industry and well, we are truly in awe of everything that she has to offer. From starting off in the South regional entertainment industry to eventually sending shockwaves with her talent and potential in projects like The Family Man 2, Pushpa and many more, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has indeed come a long way forward in her career and how. Her swag game is literally killer and well, we truly all of it coming from her end ladies and gentlemen.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about crazy things on the sets of Shaakuntalam:

As a personality, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently super busy with the promotions of her next aka Shaakuntalam. The movie is set to release in cinemas on April 14, 2023 and well, we are super excited. To tell you all about her latest video, she’s seen talking about the special crazy things that happened on the sets. She spoke and got candid about how she got a flower allergy after having the shot the entire day with the same. She spoke about covering it by actually getting a tattoo of the same. Want more details? See below folks –

Work Front:

As far as work is concerned, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in 'Kushi' movie alongside Vijay Deverakonda.