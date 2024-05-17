Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets a special gift; has ‘H&S’ engraved

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently in for a surprise, as she had something personalised being gifted to her. The actor went on to post a short video in her story, where she revealed what the gift was.

It was a beautiful locket which has the letters ‘H&S’ engraved on it. For a moment, fans started to wonder as to who would this special someone be. However, as soon as she opened the locket, it was obvious that it was for her pets, Haash and Saasha. Because that showed an image of Haash and Saasha which Ruth Prabhu went on to post a few days ago.

She also tagged the page through which she received the locket and thanked them-

As known, Ruth Prabhu has been in news for both her personal and professional life, where despite having parted ways with Naga Chaitanya a long time ago, she continues to be marked for it by some fans of a few media personnel as well.

And coming to her workfront, Ruth Prabhu has a busy 2023 with two releases in the form of Shakuntalam and Kushi.

Now, after having made a huge impact with her OTT debut in the form of The Family Man 2, she has another mega OTT project lined-up in the form of the Raj & DK series, Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.