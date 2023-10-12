Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets an ‘immunity boost’ at hospital amidst myositis battle [Viral Photos]

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actress who set sirens with her powerful performance with the song “Oo Antava,” has been an open book talking about her rare disease myositis. The actress is currently seeking treatment for the same. Samantha recently shared an update on her Instagram stories straight from the hospital where she can be seen getting ‘immunity boost.’ Sharing the picture she added on the benefits of immunity boost as well.

Samantha is currently taking a break from the work and is focussing on her health. She was recently exploring the US and had a halt by Coimbatore where she went through a regenerating meditating retreat. She then travelled to Bali, later hopped to US.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on battling with myositis

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the actress said, “It was a final breaking of shackles. As an actor, you are always expected to display perfection, perfection on Instagram, and perfection in your films. Earlier, I also could never let it go and just accept who I am. I have always wanted to be better and better, look better and better. Finally, now I am at a place where I have no control over this condition.” She also added that how the disease got her sensitive to light and therefore she has to wear glasses. She said, “As an actor, your eyes are a medium to express emotions and every day, I wake up with pins and needles in my eyes. I am sensitive to light. I don’t wear glasses just for fun and style, the light actually affects my eyes. I have intense migraine, and I have intense pain in my eyes, they swell from the pain and this has been the case for the past 8 months. This is probably the worst thing to happen to an actor,” She went on to add that how she was obsessed with the way she looks, earlier, and now the actress doesn’t really bother herself much with the though of it.

Myositis Awareness

Myositis is a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by muscle inflammation, resulting in muscle weakness and discomfort. Although it can affect individuals of various ages, it is most usually diagnosed in adults between the ages of 30 and 60. Myositis includes subtypes such as dermatomyositis and polymyositis. The exact cause is not fully understood, but it is thought to be a mix of genetic and environmental factors. Symptoms typically involve muscle weakness, particularly in the shoulders, hips, and thighs, sometimes accompanied by skin rashes in the case of dermatomyositis. Diagnosis often requires clinical evaluation, blood tests, electromyography, and muscle biopsy. Treatment primarily involves immunosuppressive medications like corticosteroids, along with physical therapy and lifestyle adjustments for improved quality of life. Raising awareness and ongoing research are essential for better management and understanding of this condition.