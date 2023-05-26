ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in all awe of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and can’t wait for the movie’s release. Check out their special posts

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 May,2023 07:45:50
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

The highly-anticipated film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” has caught the attention and admiration of leading actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. Excitement and anticipation surround the upcoming release, with the talented trio expressing their awe and anticipation for the movie helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar. Taking to their social media handles, Samantha, Janhvi, and Ananya shared the film’s posters, showcasing their love and support for the project. Their enthusiastic posts have generated a buzz among fans, heightening the anticipation for this romantic tale.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 actress took to her Instagram stories to share a poster of the movie. Sharing the poster, where we see the esteemed Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt together, Samantha wrote, “Going to definitely be watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani FDFS (first day first show). Happy birthday dear Karan Johar. Wishing you the bestest year. God bless.”

Have a look-

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' 810256

Ananya Panday

While there’s a buzz going that Ananya Panday is going to star for a song sequence in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the actress has shared a poster of the movie, meanwhile as she couldn’t hold back her excitement to watch it on the theatres. Sharing the poster, Panday wrote, “Are you ready?”

Here take a look-

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' 810254

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is in all awe of the pair Ranveer aka Rocky and Rani aka Alia. The actress also shared the first-look poster for the movie on her Instagram stories, as she couldn’t hold back her excitement. Sharing the poster she wrote, “you guys are not ready!!!
For this mad mad world of love, laughter, family and celebration! It’s going to be an epic. Can’t wait”

Have a look-

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' 810255

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shakuntalam wins prestigious awards at New York International Film Festival
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shakuntalam wins prestigious awards at New York International Film Festival
Ananya Panday is all proud of her ‘pudding pie’ Rysa, here’s why
Ananya Panday is all proud of her ‘pudding pie’ Rysa, here’s why
Janhvi Kapoor turns 'mermaid' in real life, see adorable photodump
Janhvi Kapoor turns 'mermaid' in real life, see adorable photodump
What's cooking at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's end?
What's cooking at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's end?
Ananya Panday's latest photodump is all hearts (unseen pics alert)
Ananya Panday's latest photodump is all hearts (unseen pics alert)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu pours heart-felt birthday wish for Jr NTR
Samantha Ruth Prabhu pours heart-felt birthday wish for Jr NTR
Latest Stories
Watch: Nia Sharma grooves to Malaika Arora's "Chhaiya Chhaiya", video sets fire on internet
Watch: Nia Sharma grooves to Malaika Arora's "Chhaiya Chhaiya", video sets fire on internet
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's fitness routine is on point
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's fitness routine is on point
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's summer glow in crop top is too wow
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's summer glow in crop top is too wow
Priyanka Chopra's emotional note for legendary Tina Turner
Priyanka Chopra's emotional note for legendary Tina Turner
Nora Fatehi paints the world 'blue', shares note of gratitude
Nora Fatehi paints the world 'blue', shares note of gratitude
Meet the 'nicest fellow' in Disha Patani's life
Meet the 'nicest fellow' in Disha Patani's life
Read Latest News