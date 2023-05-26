Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in all awe of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and can’t wait for the movie’s release. Check out their special posts

The highly-anticipated film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” has caught the attention and admiration of leading actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. Excitement and anticipation surround the upcoming release, with the talented trio expressing their awe and anticipation for the movie helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar. Taking to their social media handles, Samantha, Janhvi, and Ananya shared the film’s posters, showcasing their love and support for the project. Their enthusiastic posts have generated a buzz among fans, heightening the anticipation for this romantic tale.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Family Man 2 actress took to her Instagram stories to share a poster of the movie. Sharing the poster, where we see the esteemed Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt together, Samantha wrote, “Going to definitely be watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani FDFS (first day first show). Happy birthday dear Karan Johar. Wishing you the bestest year. God bless.”

Ananya Panday

While there’s a buzz going that Ananya Panday is going to star for a song sequence in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the actress has shared a poster of the movie, meanwhile as she couldn’t hold back her excitement to watch it on the theatres. Sharing the poster, Panday wrote, “Are you ready?”

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is in all awe of the pair Ranveer aka Rocky and Rani aka Alia. The actress also shared the first-look poster for the movie on her Instagram stories, as she couldn’t hold back her excitement. Sharing the poster she wrote, “you guys are not ready!!!

For this mad mad world of love, laughter, family and celebration! It’s going to be an epic. Can’t wait”

