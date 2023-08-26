Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins ‘Myositis India’ as brand ambassador, deets inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes on a new role as the brand ambassador for Myositis India. This organization is committed to boosting cognition and providing support to those who face the challenges of myositis, a rare autoimmune disease.

Myositis India shared the wonderful news on social media, expressing their enthusiasm for having Samantha on board. They also highlighted the valuable support from Dr. Rohit Aggarwal, a prominent figure at the University of Pittsburgh, who is actively involved in their mission.

Together, Samantha, Dr. Aggarwal, and Myositis India aim to bring myositis into the spotlight, offering hope and assistance to those affected by this condition. Their combined efforts strive to make a real and positive rays in the lives of individuals dealing with myositis.

Dr. Rohit Aggarwal’s unwavering support plays a pivotal role in this partnership, reinforcing Myositis India’s dedication to their cause. They warmly invite everyone to join their mission, emphasizing the importance of compassion and empowerment in creating positive change. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new role as Myositis India’s brand ambassador signifies a significant step forward in raising awareness and support for this lesser-known health condition. Together, they stand united for change, aiming to bring hope and assistance to those affected by myositis.

About Myositis

Myositis is a rare and often misunderstood autoimmune disease that affects the muscles. In myositis, the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks and damages muscle tissues, leading to muscle weakness, pain, and fatigue. This condition can manifest in various forms, with dermatomyositis and polymyositis being the most common types. Symptoms of myositis can range from mild to severe and may include muscle weakness, difficulty swallowing, skin rashes, and joint pain. Early diagnosis and proper medical management are crucial to managing myositis effectively.