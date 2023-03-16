Samantha Ruth Prabhu has kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming next Shaakuntalam. While the actress has already won us over with her last released ‘Yashoda’, and has been busy shooting for Citadel across India, the actress will now be juggling the promotions of her highly anticipated and fairytale like film, Shaakuntalam. Taking to social media, she uploaded a video of her visit to the Sri Peddamma Temple to seek blessings for her film. She says,

“I start my every morning praying to devi and I would like to start the promotions of my new film Shaakuntalam in the temple, with devi’s blessing. And all of you have shown me unbelievable support, unbelievable strength you have given me. We are on our way right now to seek Devi’s blessing for the beginning of Shaakuntalam’s journey.”

She wrote, “The promotions of #Shaakuntalam begins on an auspicious note with the divine blessings of Sri Peddamma Thalli”. Check out:

Samantha is furthermore gearing up for the release of highly anticipated Indian version of Citadel. The actress is working hard for the action sequences for which she shot across parts of India and has also started work on her next, Kushi. Meanwhile, Samantha reigned the year 2022 with her dazzling presence in the ‘Oo Antava’ song from Pushpa: The Rise winning the nation over till now. Apart from that, she has reigned as the reigning queen of a leading research report month after month in 2022, topping the survey of India’s Most Popular Female Stars.

Further ahead, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including Shaakuntalam which will be releasing in April along with Kushi, and Citadel.

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com