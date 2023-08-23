Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Galactic In Black Saree And Handcrafted Blouse

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently checked into New York City for the 41st India Day Parade and has been treating fans with a glimpse of the place there. On Tuesday morning, the diva shared a new set of the picture to give her fans a sneak peek into her galactic glam in the black and golden saree with a handcrafted blouse.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Galactic Glam

Styled by OPEN HOUSE, Samantha embraced her ethnicity in the stunning avatar, which seems away from the real world. She exudes true desi girl vibes in the plain black saree with gold border teamed with a handcrafted, embellished blouse from Arpita Mehta’s shelves.

But wait, there is more! Samantha accentuated her glam with earrings and bangles by Bespoke Vintage Jewels. Tinted sunglasses add an extra dose of modernism to her desi style.

Kudos to the photographer Abhimanyu Mahaveer who shot the actress in the perfect striking poses in the streets of New York City. With the simplicity in the Indian attire, Samantha undoubtedly looked like a galactic beauty in the sparkling glam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her upcoming film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film is set to hit theatres on 1st September 2023.

Did you like Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s galactic glam in the latest pictures? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section.