Samantha Ruth Prabhu sails off to her healing journey, after announcing her hiatus

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of South India's most beloved stars, has made a significant decision to prioritize her health and well-being. Taking a break from her illustrious acting career, Samantha aims to dedicate time to focus on her physical and mental wellness

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Jul,2023 00:35:00
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of South India’s most beloved stars, has made a significant decision to prioritize her health and well-being. Taking a break from her illustrious acting career, Samantha aims to dedicate time to focus on her physical and mental wellness. A source close to the actor revealed that she plans to undergo treatment for the autoimmune condition myositis in the United States during this period of rest and healing.

On Wednesday, Samantha shared a glimpse of her recent meditation session on her official Instagram account. The serene setting was the renowned Isha Foundation, where she sought solace and guidance in the presence of the spiritual leader Sadhguru. The post featured heartwarming images of Samantha meditating with a group of fellow devotees, all sitting together on the ground, united in their pursuit of inner peace.

The actress looked tranquil and serene as she donned a pristine white traditional outfit, exuding a sense of harmony and grace. In addition to the meditation pictures, the post included captivating visuals of a vibrant rainbow and a majestic peacock, signifying beauty, hope, and rejuvenation.

Here take a look-

In a heartfelt and introspective caption, Samantha expressed her transformative journey towards embracing stillness and the profound impact meditation has had on her life. She described how, in the past, achieving a meditative state seemed daunting, with thoughts flooding her mind and restlessness prevailing. However, today, she finds meditation to be a powerful source of strength, calmness, connection, and clarity, highlighting its profound simplicity and effectiveness.

About Isha Foundation

The Isha Foundation is a non-profit spiritual organization founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in 1992. Based in Coimbatore, India, the foundation aims to promote well-being, inner peace, and spiritual growth through various yoga and meditation programs. Sadhguru, a renowned yogi and spiritual leader, has dedicated his life to spreading the teachings of yoga and spirituality to people across the globe.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

