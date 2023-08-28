Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in blue Anupa jacket set by Anita Dongre, see pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the dazzling Indian actress, is making waves in co-ord sets that are turning heads. She’s embraced the ANUPA JACKET SET – BLUE by Anita Dongre, and let me tell you, it’s a masterpiece in contemporary fashion. This outfit is a true celebration of craftsmanship, and it’s like a canvas where artisans have worked their magic.

Let’s talk fabric – it’s Matka Silk, known for its texture and sheen that adds a touch of elegance. But what really steals the show here is the incredible zardosi, resham, and sequin embroidery. It’s like a symphony of colors and textures coming together to create something extraordinary. Plus, it comes with pockets – a practical and stylish touch.

The set includes not just the jacket but also the matching bottom, creating a harmonious ensemble that Samantha wears with grace and style.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared these stunning pictures from her USA diaries, where she’s promoting “Kushi.” The excitement and love for Dallas, Texas, are evident in her caption – “USAAAAA #DallasLove #KushiOnSept1st.” It’s like a virtual postcard from her travels, and fans are loving every moment of it.

Have a look-

Styled by the talented team at Open House Studio, her choice of jewelry is impeccable too, thanks to Anumerton. The entire style team, including Pooja Karanam and Mehavenkatesh, deserves a round of applause for curating such a stunning look.

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to grace us with her elegance and charm, she’s not just a fashion icon but also a source of inspiration for fans and fashion enthusiasts. This blue co-ord set is proof that she knows how to turn any occasion into a fashion statement.