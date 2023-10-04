Movies | Celebrities

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shows Her Sass In Black-White Striped Top And Skirt With Specs [Photos]

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the queen of hearts. In the latest photos on Instagram, Samantha shows her sass in a black-and-white striped top and skirt. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Oct,2023 02:05:45
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is here to stun us all with her sassy avatar. Known for her acting prowess, the diva also never fails to impress with her fashion stints. Whether ethnic or western, she has that sense to make it attractive with her style. This time, she opts for the timeless black-and-white striped style to show her sass.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Sass In Black-And-White

On Tuesday, Netflix India shared Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sassy looks on their Instagram handle. In the photos, Samantha dons a black and white striped outfit, including a tie-knot cropped shirt with puffy sleeves. She pairs the classy style with a ruffle long skirt, flaunting her curvaceous midriff.

That’s not all! With gold bangles and bracelets, she adorns her hands. At the same time, the long gold earrings look stunning. But wait, there is more! The black round specs give her a sense of funkiness. The short hairstyle just adds to the overall appearance. She uplifts her glam with black toe-point heels.

These photos were shared to announce that Samantha’s recently released film Kushi, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda, is now streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Currently, the actress is enjoying her time in Austria vacations.

What is your reaction? Please let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

