Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shakuntalam wins prestigious awards at New York International Film Festival

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently hitting headlines as her film Shakuntalam receives two prestigious awards at New York International Film Festival. The film is currently streaming at Prime Video. Scroll beneath to get a glimpse of the honouring accolades.

Samantha Ruth recently made her niche all over India with her amazing dance folio in the song sequence Oo Antava. She has also acted in several other OTT series so far now, Family Man 2 being one of the most loved.

Shakuntalam bags awards at NYIFF

The mythological film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu earned two prestigious back-to-back awards at the film festival. One titles as ‘Best Fantasy Film’ and the other one ‘Best Musical Film’

About New York International Film Festival (NYIFF)

The New York International Film Festival (NYIFF) stands as a prestigious platform that celebrates the art of filmmaking on a global scale. Held annually in the vibrant city of New York, this esteemed event brings together talented filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinema enthusiasts from around the world. With a focus on showcasing diverse and innovative storytelling, the NYIFF serves as a melting pot of creativity, providing a platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their work alongside established names in the industry. Through its carefully curated selection of films, engaging panels, and networking opportunities, the festival fosters a vibrant exchange of ideas and promotes artistic excellence. The NYIFF is not only a celebration of cinema but also a catalyst for discovering emerging talents and nurturing the growth of the international film community.