Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Belgrade trip ends on a sweet note, here’s how

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the mandatory dessert dish that she savoured in Belgrade. The picture is leaving all of us drooling, check it out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jun,2023 08:33:05
Samantha Ruth Prabhu bid farewell to her eventful Belgrade trip on a sweet and satisfying note. She delighted her followers by sharing a glimpse of a mouthwatering dessert dish on her Instagram handle. The picture she posted left everyone drooling with anticipation. The tantalizing treat showcased in the photo serves as a perfect representation of the city’s renowned sweet desserts. With its captivating presentation and tempting flavors, it’s no wonder that Samantha couldn’t resist capturing the moment and sharing it with her fans.

This sweet ending to her Belgrade journey serves as a delightful reminder of the city’s culinary delights and leaves everyone craving for a taste of the delectable treats that Belgrade has to offer.

Do you agree?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpses of her dessert dish

The actress as she halted by Belgrade, shared a glimpse of her dish on social media. In the picture, we can see a little pink heart-shaped dessert on her plate. Sharing the picture, the Oo Antava lady wrote, “Until we meet again, Belgarde”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Belgrade trip ends on a sweet note, here’s how 819637

Belgrade is known for its desserts!

Belgrade, the capital city of Serbia, is renowned not only for its rich history and vibrant culture but also for its delectable sweet desserts. The city boasts a diverse and tantalizing array of traditional desserts that are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. One of the most beloved treats is “kremšnita,” a creamy custard and puff pastry delight that melts in your mouth. Another popular dessert is “tufahije,” which features poached apples filled with a mixture of walnuts, sugar, and spices, topped with whipped cream. Additionally, “knedle” offers a delightful combination of plum-filled dumplings coated in breadcrumbs and powdered sugar. These and many other sweet delicacies make Belgrade a paradise for dessert lovers, inviting visitors to indulge in the city’s irresistible culinary delights.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

