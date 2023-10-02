Movies | Celebrities

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Ice-cream Struggle In Austria: Find Out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on vacation. She is enjoying her time in Austria. But today, she reveals how she has to struggle for ice-cream in the city. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Oct,2023 01:15:23
  • Highlights
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu vacations in Austria
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggles to get ice-cream.
  • Samantha shares valuable moral thoughts.

The gorgeous Samantha Ruth Prabhu earlier announced a break from showbiz for one year due to her health issues. And after the theatrical release of Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda, the actress jetted off to Austria. Since then, she has been enjoying her holiday over there and treats her fans with a sneak peek into her relaxing time in the city. Today, the diva reveals how she struggles for ice-cream in Austria. Check out the below to know.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Ice-cream Struggle

In her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared photos of herself standing in a long queue. Further, she reveals that this long queue is because it is the city’s best Gelato (ice-cream shop). She can be seen wearing a leather jacket with a matching bottom. And she looked into the camera through the black glasses.

Sharing the photo, Samantha also shares a valuable moral in the text, “Good things come to those who wait for it @gelatoteca_suso.” Also, she mentions that it is the best ice-cream place, “Best Gelato in Venice.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu earlier shared photos from her relaxing time near the lake. She had fun cycling and spending time in the beauty of nature.

Did you like Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ice-cream struggle story? Let us know in the comments box.

