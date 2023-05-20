Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral 'Shaakuntalam' moment is here to win hearts

Samantha Ruth Pabhau’s look for ‘Shaankuntalam’ leaves internet spectacled. The video is sprawling all over the internet. Check out the video, below to check in the details

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently making hurls everywhere with the release of Shaakuntalam. The actress astounded her fans with her surreal look as the queen in the same. And now a video has gone viral on the internet, after Prime Video shared glimpses of Samantha as Shakuntala on their official Instagram page. Scroll down beneath to get a glance of the actress.

Samantha as Shakuntala

In the glimpses that Prime Video shared on their official page on Instagram, we can see Samantha in her gorgeous avatar as Shakuntala. Indeed, she exudes with beauty in each queen like look, bringing the essence of what the character is known for. The movie is currently available on the giant streaming app.

immerse yourself in this timeless tale where surreal melodies intertwined with whispered promises as love led it all”

About Shakuntala

Shakuntala, a revered figure from Indian mythology, is a character whose story transcends time and continues to captivate hearts with its timeless charm. As a central figure in the epic Mahabharata, Shakuntala embodies the complexities of love, destiny, and the human experience.

Born to the sage Vishwamitra and the heavenly nymph Menaka, Shakuntala’s lineage carries both earthly and divine origins. Her name, derived from the Sanskrit words “shakunta” (bird) and “la” (play), suggests a connection to nature and a free-spirited essence.

The tale of Shakuntala unfolds as a poignant narrative of love and separation. Her encounter with King Dushyanta, a powerful monarch, sparks a profound connection and blossoms into a passionate love affair. However, fate intervenes when circumstances force them to part ways.