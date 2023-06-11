Samantha Ruth’s laze on settee calls for weekend mood, see pic

Welcoming the weekend vibes, Samantha Ruth effortlessly exudes relaxation as she takes a leisurely moment on a settee. In a picture that captures the essence of laid-back bliss, the actress invites us to join her in embracing the much-awaited respite from our busy lives. With a carefree expression and an atmosphere of calm and happiness, Samantha’s depiction calls for a well-deserved break and sets the perfect mood for the weekend ahead.

Samantha’s cosy day on the settee

The actress is an avid social media user. She recently shared a set of candid pictures straight from the ease of her home. The actress can be seen wearing a stylish brown full-sleeved baggy t-shirt. She teamed it off with her denim baggy jeans. The actress completed the look with her wavy long hair, with cute bangs. She rounded it off with black nerdy glasses.

Sharing the adorable pictures, Samantha wrote, “Mood” along with white love heart emoji.

Samantha’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been keeping busy with her acting projects. She recently appeared in the film Shaakuntalam and also starred in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Fans can look forward to seeing her in the upcoming movie Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Additionally, Samantha will be collaborating with director Philip John, known for his work on Downton Abbey, for a new project titled Arrangements Of Love. It’s an exciting time for Samantha as she continues to showcase her talent on the big screen.