Sanjeeda Shaikh Looks Stunning in a Yellow Satin Lehenga Set, See Photos!

Sanjeeda Shaikh is an Indian actress primarily working in the film industry. She is admired for her beauty, acting skills, and graceful performances on-screen. She continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry, captivating audiences with her talent and charm. Not only are her acting skills on point, but her fashion choices are also always on point. This time, the diva appeared in a yellow satin lehenga set. Take a look below.

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Yellow Satin Lehenga Set Appearance-

Sanjeeda Shaikh looked stunning in a yellow lehenga set. The outfit featured a deep gold-embroidered floral over the neckline, a half-sleeved blouse, and a matching high-waisted skirt with delicate white floral embroidery. She completed the look with a matching dupatta. The actress exuded elegance in this classic attire, and we were captivated by her style and grace. The outfit is from Devnaagri and is priced at Rs 126,500.

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Beauty Appearance-

She completed her look with a middle-parted wavy braided hairstyle that added an air of elegance. The subtle makeup emphasized her lovely pink eyes, while the bright cheeks and matte red glossy lips completed her look. The silver and diamond-encrusted choker by Anu Merton and jhumkas by Sangeeta Boochra were the center focus of her attire. She confidently shows off her stunning beauty in the photos with a charming attitude.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.