[Photos] Sanjeeda Shaikh Drops Sizzling Hot Photos In Unbuttoned Denim Jacket With Open Hairs

Sanjeeda Shaikh is known for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi series, which garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Apart from acting, Sanjeeda Shaikh’s fashion sense is always OTT. Whether choosing a Western look or ethnic wear, the actress knows how to slay in every outfit. Flaunting an effortlessly chic style, Sanjeeda turns heads in a daring western fit, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense and confidence. Let’s explore the details of this captivating look that has set social media abuzz.

Decoding Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Unbuttoned Photos-

Taking to her Instagram post, Sanjeeda Shaikh shares photos of herself as she poses in a daring look. The stunning actress effortlessly pulls off a look that is both casual and seductive. She wears a blue full-sleeve, back-printed, ripped, unbuttoned denim jacket paired with a duo shade of grey and blue form-fitting jeans that highlight her toned figure. Combining the denim jacket and jeans creates a laid-back yet edgy vibe that exudes confidence and allure.

Decoding Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Makeup And Hairstyle

Sanjeeda Shaikh opts for a natural flush makeup style that accentuates her natural beauty to complete her daring yet classy casual look. Her makeup features a flawless base, defined brows, and a hint of pink eye makeup, while her lips are adorned with a matte pink shade that complements her overall look. Her hair is styled in loose, tousled waves, adding a touch of effortless glamour. In the photos, Sanjeeda Shaikh opts for daring poses for a bold Instagram photoshoot; her natural beauty and collar neck mole make us fall for her beauty.

