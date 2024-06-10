Sanjeeda recalls last conversation with Sidharth Shukla where he said, ‘ab main kuch karunga’

The loss of actor Sidharth Shukla is still so raw and sad that even though it has been almost three years since he passed away, his legacy and impact continues to be a talking point even today.

And it seems that actor Sanjeeda Shaikh has her own story to tell about the man – and how was her last conversation with him, and how she first heard the news about him passing away, considering how she and him were great friends.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Shaikh mentioned how she worked with him for a year and when he passed away, it felt like a personal loss.

She also recalled the time when she was shooting for a Punjabi film in Amritsar when she got a call and came to know about him passing away. At that point, she mentioned how she felt obviously shattered but also what an actor goes through. Getting over that news, she had to shoot for a funny scene and it isn’t easy to do that, but she did.

Talking about Shukla, she mentioned that she also remember her last conversation with him where he told her, ‘Sanju, ab main kuch karunga’ – which was the result of the immense love, fame and adulation that he received by winning Bigg Boss 13 and everything that followed.

For the uninitiated, Shaikh and Shukla first worked with each other in the show, Jaane Pehchaane Se….Ye Ajnabi.