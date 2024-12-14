Rita Maa pays tribute to son Sidharth Shukla on Shivratri with Brahma Kumaris

Sidharth Shukla, the popular television actor who tragically passed away on September 2, 2021, continues to be remembered fondly by his fans and loved ones. The 40-year-old actor, known for his roles in shows like Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss 13, succumbed to a sudden cardiac arrest, leaving the entertainment world in shock. His mother, Rita Shukla, who remains a strong presence in the Brahma Kumaris community, recently participated in a special program held by the organization.

Rita Shukla, affectionately called Rita Maa by fans, has been associated with the Brahma Kumaris for many years, a spiritual path she shares with her late son. On February 18, 2024, during the auspicious occasion of Shivratri, she attended a program organized by the Brahma Kumaris and interacted with fans through a live session on social media. During the interaction, Rita Maa expressed her gratitude for the love and support she continues to receive from Sidharth’s fans. “I love you all and read all your messages. It makes me happy to know that so many of you love me, and the only reason is Sidharth Shukla,” she said.

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden passing was a devastating event for his family and fans alike. On the night before his death, Shukla had reportedly felt unwell and took medication before going to sleep. However, he did not wake up the next morning. His mother, Rita Shukla, tried to rouse him and sought help from his sister when he remained unresponsive. Sidharth was rushed to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead shortly thereafter.

His funeral took place on September 3, 2021, in Oshiwara, Mumbai. Initially, there were plans for the service to be held at the Brahma Kumaris, but due to logistical issues, the ceremony was conducted at Oshiwara according to the Brahma Kumari’s rituals. Fans gathered in large numbers to pay their respects, blocking roads to catch one last glimpse of their beloved star.

Despite the tragic loss, Rita Shukla’s participation in the Brahma Kumaris event highlights her continued strength and commitment to the spiritual path that she and Sidharth once followed together. Fans continue to honor his memory, cherishing his legacy in the entertainment industry.