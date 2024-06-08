Ekta Kapoor remembers Sidharth Shukla & skips Season 4 for ‘Broken But Beautiful’ with Season 5 announcement

Ekta Kapoor had a huge announcement in store for everyone today, and it was about their favourite show, Broken But Beautiful.

The show on Alt Balaji (now Altt) has spawned three seasons as we know, where the first two starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. Both these seasons attained immense love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike.

Following that, the third season starred Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee – and it came in right after Shukla’s famous win on Bigg Boss 13. However, everyone remembers what happened after that as we lost Sidharth Shukla, as he passed away at a tender age of 41 years old.

Now, after all these years, Ekta Kapoor’s announcement regarding Broken But Beautiful came out and it is special. The producer and creator went on to announce that Broken But Beautiful will soon be having Season 5.

Don’t be surprised because Kapoor also confirmed that the show, which ideally should have a Season 4 won’t be having one in the memory of and paying their respect to the late Sidharth Shukla.

Kapoor’s caption read, “Had to post this yest ! Better late than never ! My this year begins with love …and a love story ! As I begin writing another story of love longing losing n healing there is I’ll be questions why no season four ! With @realsidharthshukla going there will be no season 4 in his memory n with d belief …. Some love stories dont end they transcend …now writing another love story another season !!! #brokenbutbeautiful season 5”-

It is unclear whether Broken But Beautiful will be airing on Altt or any other platform and there was no announcement on the new cast members as well.

But we are sure this is bittersweet nostalgia for everyone as they remember Sidharth Shukla and wait for Season 5.