Sanya Malhotra says, “there is nothing Rajkummar Rao can’t do,” as she gears up to watch ‘Srikanth’

Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne continues to make an impact both at the box office and with the industry insiders as well. While critics have showed their love on the film, so far, we have seen an array of actors, directors and several others also going on to offer their love and appreciation for the film and especially the leading man, Rajkummar Rao.

Joining the bandwagon now is actor Sanya Malhotra, who went on to post about the same.

However, in this case, what’s interesting is that she is yet to see the film but still showered love on it as she shared a reel that mentioned, “there is nothing Sri-Kanth do’.

Sharing the reel, Malhotra went on to write, “There’s nothing Rajkummar Rao can’t do! He never fails to inspire me as an actor. I can’t wait to watch Srikanth this weekend and witness his spectacular performance”-

As one would know, Malhotra and Rao co-starred in the film, HIT – The First Case, which, unfortunately was a critical and commercial failure but both Rao and Malhotra were appreciated for their performances.

Coming to Srikanth again, the film has managed to be consistent on the box office and has garnered over Rs 18 crores. Rao has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi lined up for release next week and Stree 2 for later this year. While, Malhotra has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Thug Life in her kitty.