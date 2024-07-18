Sara Ali Khan To Janhvi Kapoor: Try Bollywood Actresses Inspired Multi-Color Lehengas For A Mehendi Ceremony

A bride wants to look her best on her wedding day and at the festivities, such as haldi, sangeet, and mehndi. The idea is to shine brighter than everyone else while wearing something comfortable and suitable for the occasion. You should wear something bright and colorful for the mehendi ceremonies. As a result, it is recommended to wear a multicolored lehenga to stand out for your festivities.

Bollywood Actresses Inspired Multi-Color Lehengas For Mehendi-

Sara Ali Khan

This is a stunning piece with minimalistic embellishments and embroidery. With just a hint of gold in the border with a multi-color blouse with a backless knot-tied Gujarati style, matching flared floor-length lehenga, and the heavy work matching color dupatta, it is perfect for dusky and even for brides with fair complexion. You can drape the dupatta from tucking on the right shoulder to the waist, just like Sara Ali Khan’s style. Add minimal accessories to enhance your lehenga look.

Suhana Khan

This is one of our favorite pieces from this collection. For the evening mehendi ceremony, this multi-color lehenga will work for all! Various shades have been used together to create this semi-modern and traditional look. Opt for a unique neckline, half-sleeves with a hint of gold on the blouse, a flared lehenga with multi-color mirrorwork embellishment to compliment your stunning look, and a dupatta just like Suhana Khan.

Note: Opt for a minimal makeup look and accessories to stay focused on your lehenga set.

Janhvi Kapoor

For the mehendi ceremony, many brides traditionally want to don a lehenga. You can take cues from Janhvi Kapoor. She wore this fabulous multi-color lehenga for her mehndi ceremony, and we can’t stop admiring her. If you like multi-color and like to show your bold personality, we have something for you, too. This lehenga with a hint of vibrant colors is simply outstanding! While the shade is ultra-modern, the stud work and embroidery on it give it an Indian touch. Opt for a stunning bun hairstyle and contrasting jewelry to compliment your look.

Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor’s embrace of multi-color lehengas for Mehendi ceremonies sets trends and inspires brides alike to explore vibrant and expressive fashion choices for festivities.