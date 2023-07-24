ADVERTISEMENT
Sargun Mehta looks aesthetically gorgeous in white casual kurta, see pics

Sargun Mehta took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures with Shehzaan Khan, both looking stylish in white casual kurtas. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jul,2023 20:00:04
Sargun Mehta looks aesthetically gorgeous in white casual kurta, see pics 836988

Sargun Mehta never fails to mesmerize with her timeless beauty, and her recent Instagram post was no exception! The talented actress shared a series of pictures alongside the dapper Shehzaan Khan, and the duo looked effortlessly chic in their white casual kurtas. The excitement soared as Sargun announced her upcoming videos, which are sure to captivate her followers on the platform.

In the snapshots, Sargun exuded an ethereal charm, donning a fashionable white kurta that she paired gracefully with denim jeans. Her makeup game was on point, featuring perfectly winged eyes, subtle nude lips, and a dash of elegance with a pair of drop earrings. But the real magic shone through her radiant smile, which seemed to reflect the joy of sharing these moments with Shehzaan, who was twinning with her in a matching white kurta.

Their social media dance videos have been stealing hearts and drawing immense love from fans. Sargun and Shehzaan’s chemistry is evident, making them a dynamic duo that fans can’t get enough of. With their upcoming videos promising more delightful content, followers can’t wait to witness their infectious energy and enchanting performances.

And adding more to the excitement, the actress announced some more in the caption, while asking her fans to suggest a time when she would upload the videos. She wrote, “We arn’t done yet @isshehzaankhan … 😁😁 you choose the date and time of our next video🫠
Option A – today 3pm
Option B – today 5pm
Option c – tomm 11am
Option d – jabb mann kare”

Here take a look-

Sargun Mehta looks aesthetically gorgeous in white casual kurta, see pics 836984

Sargun Mehta looks aesthetically gorgeous in white casual kurta, see pics 836985

Sargun Mehta looks aesthetically gorgeous in white casual kurta, see pics 836986

Sargun Mehta looks aesthetically gorgeous in white casual kurta, see pics 836987

Sargun Mehta’s aesthetic beauty and captivating style have once again left us in awe, reminding us why she remains a beloved star in the hearts of her admirers. As anticipation builds for their upcoming videos, fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can revel in the mesmerizing world of dance and charm that Sargun and Shehzaan bring to their screens.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

