Sargun Mehta Looks Cute In Floral Backless Mini Dress

The stunning Sargun Mehta has left the fashion in awe of her new look in the latest photoshoot. The bold and fearless actress is known for her unique and sartorial choices wherever she goes. She makes sure that her appearance impacts the viewers with her fashion. The latest item in her collection is a floral mini dress.

Sargun Mehta’s Mini Dress

Sargun absolutely rocked this bold yet beautiful look. The actress plays with the playful outfit she donned for the photo shoot. The floral mini-dress features a strapless pattern that defines her sexy collarbones and shoulders. The floral garden print looks wow. Throughout her photo shoot, Sargun poses in front of the camera, which brings some of the best shots.

Sargun adorns her look with small white pearl earrings to add some sass. She left her tresses open in wavy, creating a breezy and beautiful appearance. The beautiful eyes, shiny cheeks, and glossy lip color add an extra dose of sophistication. Lastly, with the black heels, she complements her look. Her cuteness in the photos flaunting her smile has left us in awe of her irresistible charm. Sargun never fails to rule over hearts with her unique choices, and this new look has treated fashion enthusiasts.

