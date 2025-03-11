Sargun Mehta To Ankita Lokhande: Divas Stab Hearts With Beauty In Simplicity

Beauty is not just about makeup, good clothes, or heavy accessories but knowing how to balance the style with grace. Television divas Sargun Mehta, Reem Shaikh, and Ankita Lokhande rocked their looks with simplicity in their latest photos on social media. Let’s have a look below and check out Divas Beauty in Simplify.

Sargun Mehta’s Bold Look With Simplicity

For the new photos, Sargun wore a white sleeveless crop top teamed with a white Calvin Klein bottom underneath a blue loose-fitting low-waisted bottom flaunting her midriff. Leaving her hair open and wearing dewy makeup, she looked effortlessly beautiful. With her casual style and effortless grace, the actress never ceases to impress, proving she is true beauty in simplicity.

Reem Shaikh’s Traditional Look

The gorgeous Reem is stabbing hearts with beauty in a maroon chikankari kurta. The maroon color looks good on her, but her glowing pink skin makes her look pretty. Flaunting her smile, she stabs hearts; however, her cuteness while making a pout makes her look oh-so-wow. Her pink glow is adorable.

Ankita Lokhande’s Floral Glam

Ankita never ceases to impress with her beauty, and this look is no exception. She wore a peach slip corset top with a red floral print teamed with matching bottoms, giving her a pretty look. With her fashion, she always rules over hearts, and her simplicity, combined with her rosy makeup, makes her look breathtaking.