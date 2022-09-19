Sargun Mehta, the well-known Punjabi actress who has also made it huge in the Indian tv industry to date has now shared a video from her latest work, where we could spot the actress playing the drums like a pro.

In the video, we could spot her all dressed up like a true rockstar in her denim jacket and open wavy hairdo, along with two of other band members, and she shows off her stunning drumming skills as the video follows further.

Sharing the video, Sargun wrote, “MOH NU EHNA PYAAR DEIN LAYI THANK YOU” in the caption.

Here take a look-

Her friend Gitaj Bindrakhia wrote, “Kithe Laike Jana Ehna Talent Chandreya

Game over”