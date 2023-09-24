Movies | Celebrities

Sass up your sarees! Take note of Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia’s blouse sleeve designs

In this style guide, we take inspiration from three stunning divas of the South Indian film industry – Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamanna Bhatia

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Sep,2023 01:18:53
When it comes to elevating the traditional saree to a whole new level of style and sophistication, one cannot underestimate the importance of a well-designed blouse. Among the myriad blouse elements that contribute to the overall elegance of a saree ensemble, sleeve designs have emerged as a trendsetting game-changer. In this style guide, we take inspiration from three stunning divas of the South Indian film industry – Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamanna Bhatia – as we delve into the world of stylish blouse-sleeve designs. Get ready to dazzle in your sarees like never before!

Anupama Parameswaran: Looks stunning in her Benarasi silk embroidered blouse

Anupama Parameswaran, known for her effortless charm and impeccable style, has often been spotted donning the evergreen bell-sleeve blouse. This timeless design adds an element of drama and flair to any saree look. A heavy golden embroidered sleeve blouse is characterized by its body-skimming shape. It’s a versatile choice, suitable for both traditional and contemporary saree styles.

To complement the elegance of such sleeves, consider accessorizing with statement cuffs or bangles that highlight your wrists. Opt for a minimalist makeup look with bold lip colour and a sleek bun hairstyle to keep the focus on your blouse sleeves.

Rashmika Mandanna: In floral boat neck embellished blouse

For those seeking a blend of modernity and tradition, Rashmika Mandanna’s love for boat neck embellished blouse sleeves offers the perfect inspiration. Embellished sleeves, characterized by fitted style, create a flattering silhouette and exude a sense of vintage charm. These sleeves effortlessly add a touch of drama and romance to your saree ensemble.

To complete the look, pair puff sleeves with delicate silver jewellery, smoky eye makeup, and loose waves in your hair. Rashmika Mandanna’s chic and sleek sleeves are a showdown to how timeless fashion elements can seamlessly blend with contemporary trends, making it an ideal choice for those looking to strike a balance between tradition and modernity.

Tamanna Bhatia: Elegant in sequins

Tamanna Bhatia’s saree style is all about sophistication, and her preference for cape sleeves epitomizes just that. Sequinned blouses can add glam to your six-yard any day. They create a sense of movement and drama, making them perfect for special occasions.

To enhance the elegance of sequinned sleeves, opt for statement earrings and a sleek updo hairstyle. Keep your makeup subtle with a dewy finish and neutral tones. Tamanna Bhatia’s sequinned sleeve design exudes an aura of regal charm, making it an excellent choice for formal events and grand celebrations.

Why Stylish Sleeves Matter

In the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, blouse sleeve designs have evolved to become a focal point of a saree ensemble. Stylish sleeves not only add uniqueness to your look but also reflect your personal style and fashion sensibilities. They can elevate a simple saree to a red-carpet-worthy outfit and make a bold statement at any event.

Remember, it’s not just about the blouse; it’s about how you carry the entire look. The right accessories, makeup, and hairstyle can accentuate your blouse sleeves and complete your stunning saree ensemble. So, the next time you drape a saree, consider taking inspiration from Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamanna Bhatia, and let your sleeves do the talking!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

