Satyaprem Ki Katha: Arijit Singh recreates ‘Pasoori’ for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer

As anticipation builds for the release of "Satyaprem Ki Katha," audiences eagerly await the chance to witness Kartik and Kiara's electrifying chemistry and enjoy the magical blend of Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar's voices. Deets below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Jun,2023 22:05:16
The highly anticipated film, “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” made an official announcement on Sunday regarding the remake of the popular song “Pasoori.” Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the song became a sensation in 2022, captivating audiences with its visually appealing music video, melodious tunes, and heartfelt lyrics. With the film’s release just a couple of days away, Kartik Aaryan delighted fans by sharing the full video of “Pasoori Nu” on Monday. The anticipation is high as viewers eagerly await the film’s release and the opportunity to witness the revamped version of this beloved song on the big screen.

Adding to the allure of the song is the soulful rendition by acclaimed singers Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. Their mesmerizing voices bring a fresh and enchanting touch to the recreated version of this global hit. With Arijit Singh’s soul-stirring vocals and Tulsi Kumar’s melodious voice, fans can expect a captivating and immersive musical experience.

Here take a look at the video shared by Kartik Aaryan:

Sharing the video, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “आधा है दिल मेरा.. पूरा तुझसे होवे 🤍
Feel The Magic of Love with Arijit’s Midas Touch 🤍
#PasooriNu Song Out Now
#SatyaPremKiKatha
THIS WEEK #29thJUNE”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

