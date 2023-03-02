Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are right now busy in a promotional spree for their upcoming movie aka “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. Ranbir Kapoor, as we all know is someone who totally dominates the entertainment space with his incredible performances in rom-com movies and well, this time as well, it is no different for Ranbir Kapoor ladies and gentlemen. He’s someone who’s always managed to experiment in the right ways and well, that’s why, fans love him for real. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor too has had a phenomenal run so far and well, that’s why, we are loving everything from her end as well. Given the fact that this is the first time Ranbir and Shraddha are coming together for a movie, fans are very excited.

While their union in itself was a big deal and a reason to celebrate for fans, we now hear another interesting update about the movie ladies and gentlemen. As per the latest media reports in Bombay Times, Kartik Aaryan is all set to have a special cameo appearance in the movie. Well, given the fact that Kartik is in red hot form, seeing all three of them dazzle the frame together will be quite an interesting thing. Well, how exciting does that sound folks?

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to release in cinemas near you very soon. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more y, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com