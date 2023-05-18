ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Scoop: Shahid Kapoor all set to romance Rashmika Mandanna in Anees Bazmee's Next

Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor is set to commence shooting on August 1. According to reports, Shahid Kapoor has allocated a significant portion of his schedule, details below.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 21:33:23
Scoop: Shahid Kapoor all set to romance Rashmika Mandanna in Anees Bazmee's Next

Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to share the screen together in Anees Bazmee’s next. According to reports, the two are going to be each other’s love interest in the movie and will hit the floors in August. It’s been stated in reports that the Kabir Singh actor is all excited in and out to do a comedy film after such a long time.

Shoot to begin in August

The much-anticipated film starring Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor is set to commence shooting on August 1. According to reports, Shahid Kapoor has allocated a significant portion of his schedule, from August to December, to the film’s director, Anees Bazmee. Interestingly, rumors suggest that the comedy film may feature Shahid Kapoor in a dual role, adding an exciting twist to the narrative. However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation regarding the movie at this time. Fans eagerly await further updates and an official announcement regarding this exciting collaboration.

As a report by Bollywood Hungama states: “Apart from Shahid and Rashmika, a big ensemble cast will be a part of Anees Bazmee comedy and an announcement shall be made soon. The movie will be released next year and the title will be revealed by July,”

Are you excited to see the pair together on screen? Let us know in the comments

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Watch: Rashmika Mandanna melts internet with adorable dance moves, Pooja Hegde sizzles in black shimmery saree
Watch: Rashmika Mandanna melts internet with adorable dance moves, Pooja Hegde sizzles in black shimmery saree
“My team made me do this…” Rashmika Mandanna is all embarrassed
“My team made me do this…” Rashmika Mandanna is all embarrassed
Throwback: When Pooja Hegde reacted to Rashmika Mandanna's brutally honest opinion on Radhe Shyam
Throwback: When Pooja Hegde reacted to Rashmika Mandanna's brutally honest opinion on Radhe Shyam
Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Sai Pallavi's 'aqua blue' love is here
Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Sai Pallavi's 'aqua blue' love is here
Sai Pallavi, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna style up in V-neck outfits, see pics
Sai Pallavi, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna style up in V-neck outfits, see pics
Come fall in love with Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna, here's how
Come fall in love with Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna, here's how
Latest Stories
Sai Tamhankar Wows Her Summer Look In Saree, Fan Says 'The Serenity'
Sai Tamhankar Wows Her Summer Look In Saree, Fan Says 'The Serenity'
Congratulations: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce pregnancy
Congratulations: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce pregnancy
Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia heads to Switzerland for song shoot
Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia heads to Switzerland for song shoot
Siddharth Nigam opens up on how Salman Khan treated him on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, read
Siddharth Nigam opens up on how Salman Khan treated him on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, read
Nia Sharma's Obsession With Mirror Selfies, See Pics
Nia Sharma's Obsession With Mirror Selfies, See Pics
Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation
Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation
Read Latest News