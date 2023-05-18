Scoop: Shahid Kapoor all set to romance Rashmika Mandanna in Anees Bazmee's Next

Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor is set to commence shooting on August 1. According to reports, Shahid Kapoor has allocated a significant portion of his schedule, details below.

Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to share the screen together in Anees Bazmee’s next. According to reports, the two are going to be each other’s love interest in the movie and will hit the floors in August. It’s been stated in reports that the Kabir Singh actor is all excited in and out to do a comedy film after such a long time.

Shoot to begin in August

The much-anticipated film starring Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor is set to commence shooting on August 1. According to reports, Shahid Kapoor has allocated a significant portion of his schedule, from August to December, to the film’s director, Anees Bazmee. Interestingly, rumors suggest that the comedy film may feature Shahid Kapoor in a dual role, adding an exciting twist to the narrative. However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation regarding the movie at this time. Fans eagerly await further updates and an official announcement regarding this exciting collaboration.

As a report by Bollywood Hungama states: “Apart from Shahid and Rashmika, a big ensemble cast will be a part of Anees Bazmee comedy and an announcement shall be made soon. The movie will be released next year and the title will be revealed by July,”

Are you excited to see the pair together on screen? Let us know in the comments