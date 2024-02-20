Sea View, Sunlight & Comfy Co-ords: Monalisa’s Monday Motivation

The popular Bhojpuri diva Monalisa kickstarts her week with Monday Motivation in a comfortable co-ord set, capturing the serene sea view. Sharing the glimpses on Instagram, the Nazar actress embraces positivity and encourages her fans to start the new week with enthusiasm and good vibes.

In the shared images, Monalisa wore an Indian red co-ord set that has a crop top with shorts and a jacket. She looked comfortable and confident in this casual look. The actress ditched accessories and makeup to feel the beauty of nature with her natural beauty.

Posing in front of the Marine Lines, Monalisa showcases her Monday Motivation in the sunny sky with the beautiful sea view and comfy clothes. While the picturesque backdrop complements her fashionable ensemble, creating a perfect blend of motivation and aesthetic appeal for a fresh start.

The Nazar actress embraced the comfy vibes in the snapshots and enjoyed the surreal feeling of beginning the day with goodness. What a view and what a vibe! It just feels lost in the beauty of the skies and sea. Monalisa often inspires her fans with her luxuries and cozy lifestyle.

Monalisa has worked in several Bhojpuri films. However, she rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss and later acting in the TV serial Nazar.

Did you like Monalisa’s simple co-ord set? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.