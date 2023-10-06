Movies | Celebrities

Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur’s bold dresses

Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur’s bold dresses are your perfect picks for the gala parties. Scroll down beneath as we decode their looks.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Oct,2023 22:05:09
  • Highlights:
  • Mouni Roy shines in a glittering gown with flawless curls and makeup.
  • Mrunal Thakur exudes elegance in a velvet off-shoulder gown with minimal makeup and chic accessories.
  • Sonam Kapoor goes for quirky chic with a feathered cardigan, thigh-high boots, and bold makeup.

Folks, it’s time to raise the style quotient and hit the party scene with a bang, and who better to guide us than the Bollywood fashionistas themselves – Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Mrunal Thakur! Buckle up, fashion enthusiasts, because we’re about to embark on a glamorous journey filled with bold party dresses and fabulous flair.

1. Mouni Roy’s Glittering Extravaganza

Mouni Roy, the queen of glitz and glamour, has a closet that could outshine the stars. Recently, she graced her Instagram with a dazzling gown that’s basically a party on its own! This masterpiece from “Chisel By MR” boasts glittering lines that’ll make your jaw drop. It’s as if the gown was tailored to Mouni’s athletic frame, hugging her curves like a glove.

Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur's bold dresses 858962

Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur's bold dresses 858963

Glitter and Glisten: Mouni didn’t stop there; she’s got her hair styled in cascading curls, and her signature makeup game on point. Smoky eyes and a blush pink lip shade add to her allure. And guess what? She skipped the accessories because when you’re this fabulous, your gown steals the spotlight all by itself!

2. Mrunal Thakur’s Velvet Elegance

Let’s turn our attention to Mrunal Thakur, who brings elegance to a whole new level. She chose an off-shoulder velvet bodycon gown that practically screams sophistication. Her long wavy hairdo adds that classic Hollywood touch, making her look like a timeless beauty.

Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur's bold dresses 858964

Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur's bold dresses 858965

Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur's bold dresses 858966

Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur's bold dresses 858967

Velvet Dreams: Mrunal keeps it simple with minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The chic accessories enhance her look, and her wavy locks, left to flow freely, exude pure elegance. If you want to be the epitome of understated yet striking party chic, Mrunal’s got you covered!

3. Sonam Kapoor’s Quirky Chic

And now, the pièce de résistance, Sonam Kapoor! She’s redefining party style with a cream-colored cardigan featuring an off-shoulder neckline and ribbed design. But wait, there’s more! The feather and shimmering pearl embellishments give this classic piece a delightful twist.

Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur's bold dresses 858958

Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur's bold dresses 858959

Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur's bold dresses 858960

Chic and Unique: Sonam doesn’t stop there; she pairs the cardigan with a flowy midi-length skirt and cream thigh-high boots with killer high heels. Bold red lips, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, and perfect contouring complete her glamorous makeup. To sum it up, she’s a style sensation!

In the world of party style, Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Mrunal Thakur are our guiding stars. Whether you’re craving Mouni’s glittering extravaganza, Mrunal’s velvet elegance, or Sonam’s quirky chic, remember that party dresses are all about making a statement and embracing your unique style. So, get your favorite party dress, channel your inner Bollywood diva, and let’s hit the dance floor—it’s time to paint the town red!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

