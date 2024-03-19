Movies | Celebrities

Sensation Style: Monalisa Sets The Temperature Soaring In A Brown Crop Top And Red Skirt, See Pics

Check out Monalisa's uploaded stunning pictures of herself in a brown crop top and red skirt. Take a look below.

Author: IWMBuzz Editorial Desk
Monalisa, the spectacular Bhojpuri beauty, has turned up the heat with her new style. The actress is well-known for her distinctive outfits and fashion selections. Her style is often the buzz of the town, and the latest is no exception. This time, the diva donned a stunning outfit that sparked on social media. The stunning actress never fails to impress with her grace. In her most recent photos, the diva embraces her style in a brown bralette and red skirt, elevating the fashion scene once more.

Monalisa’s Crop Top And Skirt Appearance-

The Bhojpuri diva looked stunning in a brown crop top and red skirt and uploaded a picture series on Instagram. She appeared in a black and white printed strappy bra, brown deep V-neckline, sleeveless bralette, and paired with a red ruched pleated thigh-high slit asymmetric hemline midi dress. She fashioned her hair in side-parted, messy, open tresses. The diva opted for a no-makeup look and only applied nude light brown lipstick. She accessories her outfit with gold rings and paired with mustard yellow and brown flip-flops. She flaunts her striking body postures in the pictures while soaking herself in the sunlight.

