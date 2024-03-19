Sensation Style: Monalisa Sets The Temperature Soaring In A Brown Crop Top And Red Skirt, See Pics

Monalisa, the spectacular Bhojpuri beauty, has turned up the heat with her new style. The actress is well-known for her distinctive outfits and fashion selections. Her style is often the buzz of the town, and the latest is no exception. This time, the diva donned a stunning outfit that sparked on social media. The stunning actress never fails to impress with her grace. In her most recent photos, the diva embraces her style in a brown bralette and red skirt, elevating the fashion scene once more.

Monalisa’s Crop Top And Skirt Appearance-

The Bhojpuri diva looked stunning in a brown crop top and red skirt and uploaded a picture series on Instagram. She appeared in a black and white printed strappy bra, brown deep V-neckline, sleeveless bralette, and paired with a red ruched pleated thigh-high slit asymmetric hemline midi dress. She fashioned her hair in side-parted, messy, open tresses. The diva opted for a no-makeup look and only applied nude light brown lipstick. She accessories her outfit with gold rings and paired with mustard yellow and brown flip-flops. She flaunts her striking body postures in the pictures while soaking herself in the sunlight.

Did you like Monalisa’s classy appearance? Let us know your views in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.