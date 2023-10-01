September Dump: Nick Jonas Shares Unseen Photos With Priyanka Chopra, Simu Liu And Others

Highlights

Nick Jonas shares a glimpse of how his September month was.

The singer poses with Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Simu Liu, Priyanka Chopra, and others.

Nick Jonas shares daughter Malti Marie and Priyanka Chopra’s unseen photo.

American singer Nick Jonas gave his fans a sneak peek into his September month with the Jonas Brothers concert, his 31st birthday, and candid shots of Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. He shares unseen photos with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, Canadian actor Simu Liu, and his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas.

Nick Jonas Shares Unseen Photos

On Sunday, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle and shared unseen photos. In the images, he can be seen posing with his beloved brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. She posed with his brothers and American actor and comedian Adam Sandler in the next click. In the third snap, Priyanka Chopra can be seen demonstrating something while Nick Jonas, Simu Liu, and others are all ears listening to her.

Not just that, Nick Jonas shared a glimpse of his 31st Birthday celebrations. With balloons and colorful glasses, Nick had a great time on his birthday. The daddy, Nick, also couldn’t resist sharing daughter Malti Marie’s adorable snap from the farm day. Last but not least, he clicked a selfie showing his dashing personality.

