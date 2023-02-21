Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan is one person who truly needs no introduction. The man has been winning hearts of one and all and setting the entertainment quotient on fire right from the very beginning of his career and no wonder, come what may, anything and everything coming from his end manages to grab a lot of attention and limelight for all the right reasons. Shah Rukh Khan is a man of masses and that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from his end becomes the reason of attention and spotlight. Although his past few movies didn’t do as well as he would have liked to in movies, his latest movie aka Pathaan is absolutely winning hearts and has set new records like never before. Be it the movie or the songs ladies and gentlemen, absolutely anything and everything from the movie has been immensely successful and well, we truly love it and for real.

The song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from the movie has been a grand success and that’s why, people all over the country have been showering the song with a lot of love. Well, talking about love for the song ladies and gentlemen, this time, we see a new video of DU Professors dancing their hearts out in a saree with the students to the song and well, we love it and for real. Well, do you all want to check out the video below? See below folks –

How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them!! pic.twitter.com/o94F1cVcTV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 21, 2023

