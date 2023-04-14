Shahid Kapoor leaves fans go all cracked up with his latest teaser from Bloody Daddy. The actor, being the fantastic actor of all time, earlier enthralled us with his power-packed performance in series Farzi. The series earned immense love from the netizens over the years. And now again, the actor is here with his unmerciful approach in Bloody Daddy! Can’t wait to watch, already!

Shahid Kapoor shares teaser from Bloody Daddy

Shahid makes a stylish entrance at the start of the trailer, with an exciting expertise score strengthening his entry. Despite being wounded and holding a knife in one hand, he still conducts to look sharp in a sharp suit. He has made quick work of the criminals in no time. When you’re struggling to understand what Shahid’s character is doing, Sanjay Kapoor makes a screen appearance and expresses a similar idea.

Soon after the trailer unveils saying that it is all about a crime chase. It has drugs, murders and more. It stars, Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy and also Diana Penty. The teaser looks promising from all the corners.

Sharing the video, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Get ready for a BLOODY good time at the movies. #BloodyDaddy June 9, 2023 on @officialjiocinema”

Here take a look-

Fans Reaction

Soon after Shahid Kapoor shared the video on his Instagram, fans couldn’t help but praise the actor and all the action scenes.

One wrote, “Teaser is so gooooood❤️❤️Can’t wait to watch the movie already 🥹🥹”,

Another wrote, “Coat pahen ke fight kya kar li.. sab john wick kar rahe 😢 matlab kuch bhi. Btw it looks amazing 🔥looking forward”,

a third user wrote, “It took years for Bollywood to understand the diamond was always w them ❤️ they couldn’t recognise”