Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved and admired couples that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them fell in love with each other for the first time after 2015 and ever since then, things have been truly wonderful and amazing for him in the true sense of the term. Both of them have embraced their similarities and have respected their differences with perfection and well, that’s why, the two of them as a couple have always managed to tick all the boxes correctly and in the best way possible. The two of them are quite literally ‘couple goals’ in the genuine sense of the term and that’s why, they are loved by innumerable people all over the country.

Both Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are two individuals who never shy away from expressing their love and admiration for each other in public. Well, this time, we see them both getting absolutely cosy and adorable at the special screening of Farzi and well, we are totally in love with them for real. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love with their cuteness ladies and gentlemen? See below folks –

Well, right now, Farzi is getting a lot of praises critically and as expected, we are all looking forward to showing the project a lot of love and affection. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com