Shahid Kapoor recreates ‘Haider’ look in brown suit, wife Mira Rajput says ‘what else’

Shahid Kapoor, the Bollywood heartthrob, recently sent fans into a frenzy as he took a trip down memory lane, resurrecting his iconic ‘Haider’ look. With the suaveness that only he can pull off, Shahid donned a brown suit that transported us right back to the enigmatic world of Hamlet in the valley of Kashmir. Paired with a crisp blue shirt and sporting a pair of effortlessly cool glasses, he effortlessly posed for the camera, proving that some looks are just timeless. It’s safe to say that he left us all mesmerized with his stunning transformation.

But wait, the fun doesn’t end there! Mira Rajput, Shahid’s equally stylish better half, decided to join the style showdown. She took to her social media handle to share a candid picture that showcased her in all her fashionable glory. Dressed in a chic grey knitted sweater and a pair of classic blue denim jeans, Mira sported wavy locks and black shades that added that extra touch of mystique. As if challenging Shahid’s suave avatar, she captioned the picture with a teasing, “so what else is happening” followed by the cryptic hashtag #iykyk (If You Know, You Know).

It seems like the Kapoor household is on a mission to keep us guessing and thoroughly entertained. Who can blame them? After all, they do say, “The family that slays together, stays together!”

About Haider

“Haider” received critical acclaim and won several awards, including National Film Awards. It was celebrated not only for its exceptional storytelling but also for its bold approach to addressing sensitive issues. The film’s success solidified Shahid Kapoor’s reputation as a versatile actor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s status as a visionary director.