Shahid Kapoor Stabs Hearts In Grey Suit With Sunglasses, See How

The chocolate boy of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor, has been capturing attention ever since his entry into the industry. Earlier known for his chocolate boy looks, the actor, with time, proved to be a full package. Whether a chocolate boy or a dapper handsome man, he can ace every avatar. Shahid has been actively promoting his upcoming film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ with his co-star Kriti Sanon. And his unique promotional looks have become the talk of the town. And the latest one will leave you spellbound in a grey suit with glasses.

Shahid Kapoor’s New Promotional Look

Treating his fans with his dashing side, Shahid styles himself as a handsome hunk. Decked up in a grey suit, the actor makes girls lose their minds. The light Greg shirt underneath the dark Greg blazer and matching pants look stylish. Shahid left a few buttons of the shirt open, serving as a thirst trap. The actor is stabbing hearts in the dashing avatar.

Talking about his statement style, Shahid opts for black glasses that instantly give him a wow appearance. The velvet boots go well with his look. And the silver chain adds an extra dose of sophistication. The short hair, structured beard, and mustache make him look like a gentleman. With his scorching attitude and poses, Shahid is making us fall for him again and again.

Are you, too, loving Shahid Kapoor’s new look in a grey suit? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.