Shahid Kapoor talks about his early 30s ‘loneliness’, says ‘wanted to have an immediate family’

Shahid Kapoor, the Farzi actor, tied the knot with Mira Rajput at the age of 20, despite the significant age difference with Kapoor, who was in his 30s. Kapoor openly expressed his desire to find a life partner to alleviate his feelings of loneliness, and Rajput emerged as the perfect companion with whom he could share his life.

Shahid Kapoor on his loneliness

Talking to Humans Of Bombay, the actor opened up on being lonely in his early and wanted to start a family immediately. He said, “I would win awards and would come back home and share them with my dog. I was like, ‘Yeh kya life hai (what is this life), what is the point of all this.’ You need to share your life with somebody. I was single and I was happy, life was great. I was self-sustained. I was living on my own. I had been earning for a long time so I was independent. Beyond a point, I was a man, nobody would ask me questions. My parents were also like, ‘Now you are a grown-up, do your own stuff.’ But I felt very lonely and I wanted to have an immediate family”

Netizens react

Soon after this interview beat sprawled, netizens couldn’t help but give their unapologetic opinions about it.

One wrote, “Just bec ur lonely don’t get married marry some one if ur ready to handle n manage a family n its responsibility. . loneliness n marriage is totally different concept. . please don’t motivate someone saying if ur lonely get married that gal will come n fix ur life .. If u cant handle ur own life wht else ur capable to handle .. Stop this”

Another wrote, “Loneliness is REAL!!! And it hit bad when you have achieved a lot in life and yet no honest/sincere one to share your joy and vulnerabilities with… 😢😢 ! Is good to love and great to be Loved”

A third one said, “Happiness comes within itself! don’t look it in other ppl !”